Population of Kazakhstan at the beginning of 2021 announced

Thus, the population of Kazakhstan as of January 1, 2021 was 18,877.1 thousand people: the urban population - 11 149.7 thousand people (59.1%), rural - 7 727.4 thousand people (40.9%).
Compared to January 1, 2020, the country's population increased by 245 thousand people (1.3%).
The largest total increase was observed in three regions of the country: Almaty (60.2 thousand people), Nur-Sultan (48.5 thousand people) and Shymkent (38 thousand people).
Source: Kazpravda.kz
