Population of Kazakhstan at the beginning of 2021 announced

The Bureau of National Statistics of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan provided data on the population of Kazakhstan as of January 1, 2021.





Thus, the population of Kazakhstan as of January 1, 2021 was 18,877.1 thousand people: the urban population - 11 149.7 thousand people (59.1%), rural - 7 727.4 thousand people (40.9%).





Compared to January 1, 2020, the country's population increased by 245 thousand people (1.3%).





The largest total increase was observed in three regions of the country: Almaty (60.2 thousand people), Nur-Sultan (48.5 thousand people) and Shymkent (38 thousand people).













