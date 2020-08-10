Positive trend observed in fight against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

At the government session chaired by the Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the progress in the implementation of anti-epidemic measures was considered.





Minister of Healthcare Alexey Tsoy reported that the daily increase in confirmed cases of coronavirus infection does not exceed 1.2%, every day a decrease in the number of cases is recorded. 69.4% of all infected people have recovered so far, the rest are receiving the necessary treatment. The occupancy rate of hospitals decreased to 36%.





Infection reproduction rates below 1 have been recorded for a week below in Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangystau, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Pavlodar regions, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Shymkent and Almaty. At the same time, the reproductive number of infections above 1 remains in the Kostanay and Akmola regions. The head of the government instructed the akims of these regions to strengthen anti-epidemic measures.





“We must continue intensive work to treat sick citizens and reduce the spread of the virus, including an explanatory campaign on the need for citizens to comply with sanitary standards and quarantine requirements,” Mamin said.





The prime minister noted that world statistics show a new increase in the number of cases in 126 countries, in connection with which it is necessary to be prepared for a possible new wave in the fall and to comply with all established requirements and implement a set of planned measures to prevent it.













