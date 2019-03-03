Preliminary hearing on AblyazovИs case scheduled for Mar 17

Almaty. 16 March. Kazakhstan Today - The preliminary hearing on Mukhtar Ablyazov's case is scheduled for March 17, at 10:00, the press service of Almaty city court informs.



Recall that in February 2017, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Kazakhstan finished pre-trial investigation into the criminal case launched against Ablyazov who is suspected in embezzlement of BTA BankИs funds.



The Court of Abritration of Moscow satisfied the request of BTA Bank to charge back $420mln from the former chief of the bank.



News Agency Kazinform



