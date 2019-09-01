President admires first Kazakh woman who crossed English Channel

Photo: uralskweek.kz

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his admiration for the first Kazakh woman who crossed the English Channel.

The President tweeted that Anel Sytdykova is the first Kazakhstani woman, one of the few people in the world, who swam across the English Channel. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that this is a bright example of iron will and true mastery.

