President announced reforms in healthcare and social security

It is necessary to introduce preventive medicine in Kazakhstan and prioritize the targeting of social assistance, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the joint session of Kazakhstan parliament Houses.

Modernization of national healthcare is of particular importance. In the pandemic conditions the urgency of this problem has become obvious. The healthcare system should focus on patients, prioritize their interests, health and life. Transition to such a model is possible through personification, introduction of digital tools, and expanding access to qualified medical care. An important role is played by the development of preventive medicine based on the prevention and early diagnosis of diseases," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He also noted that a healthy lifestyle is a basic condition for the formation of a healthy nation, therefore, special attention should be paid to mass and children's sports.

On my instructions, the Government has revised approaches to financing of mass and children's sports, it will be provided with significantly greater resources for development," the President stressed.

Also, he said, it is necessary to reset the social security policy. The state should prioritize support to the most vulnerable citizens, while the targeting of state assistance and the corresponding requirements for receiving it should be enhanced. The currently developed social code will give a comprehensive answer to topical issues in this important area.

