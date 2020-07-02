President instructs the Government to develop proposal on strict quarantine within two days

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the Government to impose strict quarantine within two days in Kazakhstan, reports Akorda.
I instruct to develop solutions for combat with the pandemic and alleviation of negative social and economic effects. The state commission must provide centralized control on the distribution of critical resources. Take extraordinary measures in order to stabilize the current epidemiological situation within two days and consider the introduction of strict quarantine like it was in March-May," he said.
Source: KazTAG
