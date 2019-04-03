President instructs to speed up allocation of 40,000 rental apartments

During today's meeting in Akorda, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has entrusted the governors of the county's regions and the mayors of the cities of national significance with continuing the Leader of the Nation's course towards a socially just state, Berik Kurmangali infroms, Spokesman of the Head of State.

In particular, the President instructed to speed up allocation of over 40,000 rental apartments for socially disadvantaged citizens and to start this process in May 2019. Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of prompt settlement of systemic infrastructural issues that directly affect the quality of life of people, Berik Kurmangali posted on Facebook.

