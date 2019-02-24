President Nazarbayev meets with winners of 100 New Faces project

A meeting of President Nursultan Nazarbayev with winners of the republican project "100 new faces of Kazakhstan" has just kicked off in Astana. The meeting is underway at the KazMediaCenter.

The winners of the competition went through a year-long rigorous selection which consisted of three stages. All Kazakhstanis voted for the participants via online voting organized by the Ministry of Information and Communications and JSC Kazkontent.

The "100 new faces" project is implemented in line with the Rukhani Janghyru program. The 100 new faces is a story of 100 people from all corners of Kazakhstan of different age groups and nationalities who managed to achieve success over the past few years.

The project is about showing what one can achieve with his or her skills and talent in modern Kazakhstan.

