President of Kazakhstan is no longer member of "Amanat" party

From today, I have decided to step down from the post of chairman of the Amanat party and leave the party," the President said.
According to him, this step has a symbolic meaning. In this regard, the Head of State thanked everyone for their trust and support in the presidential elections.
Recall that on March 16, at a joint meeting of the chambers of the Parliament, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the super-presidential system of government has justified itself, but reforms are required in the new conditions.
Our political system must adapt to new realities. Today, everything revolves around the president. We need to gradually move away from this practice. The long-term interests of the state are more important to me than any additional levers of power, institutional influence. Therefore, at the January congress of the Amanat party, I announced intention to leave the post of chairman already this year," the Head of State said.
According to the president, the list of powers of the head of state should be seriously reduced.
The overconcentration of the president's power is also expressed in the excessive number of his powers. The head of state has the right to cancel or suspend the acts of akims of regions and cities of republican significance. This rule contributes to the rooting of excessive practice of manual control, reduces the independence of local executive bodies. Moreover, the president has the right to dismiss district and even rural akims. Such legislative provisions should be abolished. The rejection of excessive presidential powers will be an important factor that will ensure the irreversibility of political modernization in the country. The proposed initiatives will fundamentally change the rules of the game and form a solid foundation for further democratization of society," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.
