President receives head of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Chairperson of the Management Board of the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools Kulyash Shamshidinova, the press service of Akorda reports.





At the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the major results and the prospects for the development of the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools.





The Head of State highlighted the particular role of the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools in the country's secondary education system.





These schools should set an example for everyone. We will take into account their experience when opening new schools. 5,660 people have graduated from the Intellectual Schools since 2008. All of them are fluent in three languages. We showed the whole society that it is quite feasible to study in three languages in Kazakhstan," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.





In turn, Kulyash Shamshidinova informed the President of Kazakhstan on the ongoing work in forming the teaching staff of the Intellectual Schools.





Over the years, owing to your support, a lot of work has been done. We have 2,800 teachers, 195 of whom are foreign teachers, and 183 graduated from the top foreign universities under the Bolashak international program and from the Nazarbayev University. As of today, the teaching staff includes 4 Doctors, 22 Candidates, and 719 Masters of Science," Ms. Shamshidinova said.





Besides, the head of the educational organization said that the school enrollment is carried out on a competitive basis and solely depends on the abilities of the applicants.





At the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions on the further development of the system of the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools.









