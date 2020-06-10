President’s Press Secretary tests positive for coronavirus

Berik Uali, Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, diagnosed with the coronavirus infection.





Uali confirmed in a Facebook post he has tested positive for the novel virus – the results of his latest tests have returned positive despite all precautions.





He also revealed that he is in a hospital under the medical supervision. He is in satisfactory condition. Uali reassured his followers that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues to work in accordance with his schedule and his health is in no danger. The Head of State takes the coronavirus tests regularly. The Akorda presidential administration has tightened the sanitary regime.





Uali also urged everyone to observe the quarantine regime for the sake of their own health as well as health of their families and loved ones





















