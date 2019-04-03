President signed amendments to entrepreneurship legislation

Head of State signed the law aimed at further improvement of entrepreneurship legislation, Akorda press service reports.
The text of the Law ‘On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on business environment development and trade activity regulations' will be published in printed media.
