President Tokayev discusses red tape reduction with Alikhan Baimenov

05.05.2022, 15:00 13981
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Astana Civil Service Hub Alikhan Baimenov who reported on modern processes in public administration, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service. At the meeting the sides gave consideration to the ways of effective implementation of the President’s Decree on red tape reduction. Special attention was paid to methods of fighting corruption in the public administration system as well as the modernization of lifelong in-service education process and betterment of civil servants’ professional skills. President Tokayev was briefed on the main directions of international cooperation in the civil service sector as well as opportunities opening up when introducing the world’s best practices in the public administration sphere.
 
Strengthening country’s defense capacity is of particular importance – Kazakh President

06.05.2022, 19:45 13771
Images | Akordaa
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a solemn meeting on the occasion of the Defender of the Fatherland Day, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
 In his speech, the Kazakh Head of State congratulated officers, soldiers, and veterans on the Defender of the Fatherland Day.
 
 "30 years ago by the Decree of First President Nursultan Nazarbayev the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan was founded, which was an important step towards strengthening our Statehood," said Tokayev. 
 
The President noted that since gaining the sovereignty special attention was attached to establishing an army with powerful military capacities. Thanks to the patriotic and professional specialists this goal was successfully achieved. 
 

The current issues in the defense sphere were addressed timely, with the invaluable contribution made First Defense Minister of Kazakhstan, People’s Hero Sagadat Nurmagambetov. His rich experience helped lay the foundation of our Armed Forces. Today, the military school Zhas Ulan and Military Institute of Land Forces bare the name of Sagadat Nurmagambetov," said the President. 

 
The Head of State highlighted that Kazakhstan’s glorious army defends the country’s independence and is a reliable stronghold of New Kazakhstan, and brave soldiers stand guard over the security of the country. 
 
The Kazakh President pointed out that the military doctrine of the country is exclusively defensive and that the country relies on diplomacy when national interests need to be protected. Tokayev noted that the country’s foreign policy is of a constructive and balanced nature. It is aimed at protecting the national interests, with the country establishing friendly relations with all countries. 
 

Amid the unprecedented geostrategic tension in the world strengthening the defense capacity of the country is of particular importance. For Kazakhstan, enhancing cooperation in the military and technical sphere is among the top priorities as well. Thanks to its peacekeeping activity the Kazakhstani Army earned recognition globally. In the 90s of the last century, our country for the first time sent peacekeepers to Tajikistan. The Kazakhstani soldiers successfully served in the UN and OSCE missions. Today, our peacekeeping contingent is in Lebanon and West Sahara," said the Head of State. 

 
The President went on to note that all of this strengthens the authority of Kazakhstan as a reliable international partner capable to make a considerable contribution to keep peace and stability. In addition, Kazakhstan pays great attention to provide the Armed Forces with high-technology weapons and equipment. Samples of arms proved to be effective in real combat conditions are purchased and produced. 
 
According to Tokayev, the celebration of the Defender of the Fatherland Day ahead of the Great Victory Day has a deep symbolic meaning. He also noted that the Second World War left an indelible mark in the history of mankind. During the war years, our people demonstrated true bravery, courage, and determination. 
 

The great role in supplying the Army with weapons and bringing the early victory were played the plants and relocated enterprise during the years of war. Over 500 frontline men were awarded the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union for the courage in the fights against fascist invaders. Our women also heroically fought on the battlefield of the war. The names of Aliya Moldagulova and Manshuk Mametova will always remain in the memory of our people. This year marks the 100th birth anniversary of Khiuaz Dosspanova. She flew over 300 combat missions. She received the title of the People’s Hero after gaining independence. However, the feats of most of our compatriots are yet to be assessed. In this regard, I believe that it is our sacred duty to restore historic justice," said the President.

 
President Tokayev awards top military and special ranks

06.05.2022, 13:10 13681
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on awarding top military and special ranks, class and qualification ranks, the Akorda press service reports.

Sorse: Kazinform
 
Draft law on amendments to Kazakh Constitution published

06.05.2022, 12:30 13586
Images | Akorda
The draft law "On amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan" will be put to a referendum slated for June 5, 2022, Kazinform reports.
 
The text of the draft law is published in Kazahstanskaya Pravda Daily.
 
Kazakhstan to increase defense and law enforcement agencies funding

05.05.2022, 12:20 13881
Images | Ministry of Defense of the Republic of kazakhstan
"Kazakhstan plans to increase funding for security, defense, and law enforcement agencies up to KZT 2.2 trillion," Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev said representing the republican budget adjustments at today’s Senate plenary session.
 

The funding for security, defense, and law enforcement agencies will grow by 446 billion up to KZT 2.2 trillion. Some 30% were channeled to the regions as targeted transfers as part of additional expenditures. That is KZT 818 billion, of which KZT 475 billion were transferred for the development. Over KZT 5.5 trillion or 29.3% of all expenditures will be channeled to the regions taking into account the adjustments of the republican budget," the Minister explained.

 
As stated there, the draft law on budget adjustments was thoroughly debated at the sessions of the committees.
 
As earlier reported, the forecast for economic growth of Kazakhstan reduced to 2.1%.

Sourse: Kazinform
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Nazarbayev University

04.05.2022, 14:40 36591
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Nazarbayev University, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
The President was acquainted with the educational, research activities and the strategy of further development of the university.
 
The Head of State was shown a master plan of the university, and research centers and laboratories. He was also presented the university’s projects and programs in the science, healthcare, digitalization, agriculture, ecology and sports areas, through which the NU contributes to the implementation of the President’s initiatives.
 
In addition, President Tokayev was informed about the university’s collaboration with leading foreign scientific and educational centers, the activities of medical and innovation clusters, as well as startup projects of the NU’s graduates.
 
The Head of State was also acquainted with the activities of the Institute of Smart Systems and Artificial Intelligence and the Energetic Cosmos Laboratory.
 
In the end, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke to Nazarbayev University's students and signed the guest book.
 
Kazakhstan revises conditions for extension of subsoil use contracts

04.05.2022, 14:15 36496
Images | pixabay.com
"Kazakhstan will establish mutual obligations for subsoil users," Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev told the Government meeting.
 

Currently Kazakhstan revises conditions for the extension of contracts. Mutual obligations for subsoil users are to be established. First of all, special attention will be given to social commitments," the Minister stressed.

 
As the Minister explained, each subsoil user according to the new conditions will participate in the regional social projects, build new productions, update existing ones, develop local content, generate new jobs, and as a priority provide domestic manufacturing businesses with raw materials.
 
The Minister resumed as of today the amount of minimum investment liabilities under licenses exceeds KZT 15 bln annually.

Sourse: Kazinform
 
3 new regions established in Kazakhstan

04.05.2022, 12:25 35976
Images | Depositphotos
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to establish three new regions as well as move the administrative center of Almaty region, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inked the Decree "On some issues of the administrative and territorial structure of the Republic of Kazakhstan" decreeing to move the administrative center of Almaty region from Taldykorgan to Konayev.
 
In addition, the Head of State decreed to establish Abai region with the administrative center in Semey. The newly established region now comprises Aqsuat, Abai, Ayagoz, Beskaragai, Borodulikhin, Zharmin, Urdzhar, Kokpekti districts as well as the cities of Semey and Kurchatov which were a part of East Kazakhstan region.
 
Taldykorgan became the administrative center in Zhetisu region. It will consist of Aksu, Alakol, Eskeldin, Karatal, Kerbulak, Koksu, Panfilov, Sarkan districts as well as the cities of Taldykorgan and Tekeli which belonged to Almaty region in the past.
 
Ulytau region will have its administrative center in Zhezkazgan city. The region will comprise Zhanaarka and Ulytau districts as well as the cities of Zhezkazgan, Karazhal and Satbayev which used to be a part of Karaganda region.
 
The Decree will become effective on 8 June 2022.
 
Kazakh President decrees to establish Aksuat and Samar districts in E Kazakhstan

04.05.2022, 11:25 26831
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokatev decreed to establish Aksuat and Samar districts in East Kazakhstan region, the Akorda press service reports.
 
In compliance with Article 9 of the Law "On the administrative and territorial structure of Kazakhstan, the Head of State decreed to transfer the administrative centre of Tarbagatai district in East Kazakhstan from Aksuat village to the village of Akzhar in Tarbagatai district in East Kazakhstan. Besides, the Head of State decreed to establish Aksuat district with an administrative centre in the village of Aksuat separating it from Tarbagatai district and Samar district with an administrative centre in the village of Samarskoye separating it from Kokpekty district.
 
The central state bodies, local representative and executive bodies of East Kazakhstan region are assigned to take measures for the uninterrupted and effective operation of the corresponding territorial subdivisions of central state bodies, local representative and executive bodies and organizations.
 
The decree shall take effect on June 7, 2022.

Sourse: Kazinform
 
