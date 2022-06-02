Система Orphus

President Tokayev extends International Children’s Day congratulations

01.06.2022, 08:50 6426
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations on the International Day for Protection of Children to Kazakhstanis, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.
 
In his congratulatory message the President noted that the International Day for Protection of Children is a wonderful holiday filled with special joy and warmth.
 
This day, according to the Head of State, reminds us all that there is nothing more important than the children’s happiness and smiles.
 
President Tokayev went on to emphasize that creating favorable environment for all-round development of the coming generation has always been an utmost priority for the country.
 
In his words, comfortable kindergartens, state-of-the-art schools, innovative centers, palaces for schoolchildren, sports complexes, as well as a host of new useful projects are launched as part of the Year of Children.
 
Children’s well-being is a foundation for steady progress and bright future of Kazakhstan, said the President, wishing everyone good health and further success.
 
President gives start to construction of int'l terminal at Almaty airport

01.06.2022, 18:22 6606
The working visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was completed with him taking part in a ceremony of laying a capsule at the construction site of a new international terminal in the southern capital of the country, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Akorda press service.
 
In his speech, the Head of State noted that the Almaty airport is the main strategic facility and air gateway of Kazakhstan.
 

After the completion of a new terminal the airport's capacity is to be doubled to up to 14 million passengers a year. It will be outfitted with advanced technologies and conform to international standards. The main thing is that all works must be completed on time," said the President.

 
The total investment in the construction will stand at over $200mln. The new terminal will handle international flights only, and the existing one domestic. The construction is set to be completed in the summer of 2024.
 
Kazakhstan marks domestic tourism growth

01.06.2022, 13:00 6526
"The number of domestic tourists surged by more than 50% representing 6.9 mln in 2021 which is 300,000 more as compared to the pre-pandemic levels," Culture and Sports Minister of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev told the Government.
 
At the same time, international arrivals decreased last year due to the COVID-19 quarantine measures and closed borders.
 
The Minister noted that the number of the national parks' visitors also rose. The number of hotels grew there by 172 against 2020 to stand at 3,686. The most visitors were recorded in the Ile Alatau, Kolsay, and Charyn national parks. The number of domestic travelers visiting the Ile Alatau park climbed from 212,000 to 430,000.

Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakh President honors scientists with state awards

01.06.2022, 08:30 6351
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to award a number of Kazakhstanis with state awards for their contribution to the development of science, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.
 
For instance, President of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Zhurynov was honored with the Barys order of the first degree.
 
Members of the academy Zhabaikhan Abdildin, Bulat Kumekov and Dosmukhamed Kshibekov were awarded with the Barys order of the third degree.
 
Other honorees received the Parasat and Kurmet orders.
 
Kazakh President holds meetings in Almaty

31.05.2022, 21:05 14556
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with the founders of Kaspi.kz Vyacheslav Kim and Mikhail Lomtadze as well as the famed entrepreneur and philanthropist Rashid Sarsenov, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
 During the meeting with the heads of Kaspi.kz the Head of State was briefed about the current activity and prospective plans to develop the internationally recognized fintech company. 
 
The Kazakh President discussed the issues of support for domestic entrepreneurship and the implementation of a number of important projects.
 
Kazakhstan's population reaches 19.18mln

31.05.2022, 18:00 14301
Over the year, the population of Kazakhstan rose by 1.3% and stood at 19.12 million people as of early 2022, Kazinform cites ranking.kz. 
 
Of the 19.12mln, 9.84 million are women and 9.29mln are men. 
 
Women accounted for 51.44% of the total population, decreasing from last year's 51.48%. The figure stood at 51.62% five years ago and 51.77% a decade ago.
 
 It was informed that the average rise in the number of women has been 1.2% in five years, and of men - 1.4%.
 
272 foreign observers accredited for referendum in Kazakhstan

30.05.2022, 21:50 23066
The Central Referendum Commission of Kazakhstan accredited 272 reps from international organizations and foreign states to take part in the national referendum as international observers, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, applications for accreditation of 14 observes from the EU Mission in Kazakhstan, as well as from Germany, Indonesia, Iran, North Macedonia, and Estonia were received. 
 
Earlier it was reported that according to the decree of the President of Kazakhstan No.888 of May 5 this year Kazakhstan is to hold a national referendum to introduce changes and additions to the Constitution of Kazakhstan. Kazakh nationals living abroad can also cast their votes in the referendum.
 
Astana Opera to tour south of Kazakhstan

30.05.2022, 17:40 22881
On June 4 and 5, the Astana Opera Ballet Company will perform on tour in Turkestan, and two days later the dancers will arrive in Shymkent, where performances will take place on June 7 and 8. 
 
These cities are considered the cradle of the Turkic world, the spiritual and historical center of the country, where all the nuances of high art are understood and appreciated. Therefore, the artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company Altynai Asylmuratova has prepared a special program, the Astana Opera press office reports. 
 
At the Turkestan Music and Drama Theatre, the team will present the 20th century masterpiece – the ballet Schйhйrazade by the brilliant choreographer Michel Fokine to the music by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. The set and costume design for the production is by Lйon Bakst, one of the brightest theatre designers of all time. He worked extensively in St. Petersburg and Paris and was a trendsetter in European fashion for Exoticism and Orientalism at the beginning of the last century. There is a lot of amusing pantomime in this fairytale, acting transformations that will create an opportunity for the corps de ballet and soloists to immerse themselves in the acting element, and also allow both guests and performers to plunge into the mysterious atmosphere of the East.
 
 Michel Fokine’s romantic ballet masterpiece Chopiniana to Frйdйric Chopin’s music will be featured for the audience of Shymkent at the concert hall "Turkestan". The performance is filled with exciting waltzes and mazurkas. The viewers will enjoy the soaring dance that spreads like a weightless haze, recreating the magical world of dreams, with enchanting beauty reigning in it.
 
 Along with one-act ballets, the company will also perform bright concert numbers from the gala program. Its backbone is classical and modern heritage, including numbers on a national theme. 
 

A rich Gala program will change slightly every day of the tour. We have an extensive repertoire and we strive to show that the company works in different genres: from classical to neoclassical and modern," said Altynai Asylmuratova, People’s Artist of Russia, artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company. 

 
The highlight of the evening will be fragments from the ballet The Call of the Steppe by Patrick de Bana. The program also includes another new number Qily Zaman staged by this wonderful choreographer to the music of the folklore and ethnographic ensemble Turan, performed by Sultanbek Gumar. The mysterious, interesting national number was highly appreciated in Almaty and Nur-Sultan. 
 
Another premiere of the concert will be the humorous number An Old Photograph to Dmitri Shostakovich’s music, performed by young dancers Nurai Nursafina and Alexander Kornilov. 
 
No one will be indifferent to a bright mass fragment from Boris Asafiev’s ballet The Fountain of Bakhchisarai, as it always delights the audience with its power, as well as the dancers’ technical and acting skills.
 
 In addition to young dancers who are very enthusiastic about performing in new concert projects of the artistic director of the ballet company, the viewers of Turkestan and Shymkent will have an opportunity to appreciate the performing arts of experienced principal dancers, masters and stars of the ballet arts – Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, Madina Basbayeva, Aigerim Beketayeva, Anel Rustemova, Yerkin Rakhmatullayev, Olzhas Tarlanov, Serik Nakyspekov and many others.
 
 The dancers are excited in anticipation of the performance, diligently working every day on the subtle nuances of the tour program with the teachers in the rehearsal studios. Therefore, success is inevitable!

Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstan moves up 23 spots in Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021

30.05.2022, 14:30 19526
Kazakhstan is ranked 66th out of 117 countries in the 2021 edition of the Travel and Tourism Development Index of the World Economic Forum, Kazinform cites the press service of Kazakh Tourism national company.
 
 Kazakhstan made a big jump by moving 23 places up, compared to the 80th place in 2019.
 
 Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan came higher than Kazakhstan ranked 44th, 61st and 63rd, respectively.
 
 Kazakhstan managed to elbow aside such countries as Montenegro (67th), Morocco (71st), Mongolia (84th) and Kyrgyzstan (90th). Uzbekistan, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and a number of other countries were not featured into the index. 
 
The Travel and Tourism Development Index ranks the countries based on the set of factors that enable the sustainable and resilient development of the travel and tourism sector of each country.

Source: Kazinform
 
