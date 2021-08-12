President Tokayev thanked Kazakh Olympic athletes

Images | sports.kz

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Kazakh athletes, who participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

93 sportsmen of Kazakhstan took part in the Olympic Games.

In his Twitter account the Head of State expressed gratitude to the athletes showing their will to win and their skills. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the bronze winners of the Olympic Games.

The President added that 8 bronze medals won and 83rd position in the official medal count of the Olympic Games do not comply with Kazakhstan’s sports potential and significant means channeled into the country’s sports development.

In a conclusion he stressed that great attention should be paid to the development of mass and children’s sports and strive for outstanding achievements in the international arena.













