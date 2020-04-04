President urges indexation of pensions and social allowances

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to carry out indexation of pensions and social allowances

I commission to carry out indexation of pensions and social allowances including targeted social assistance by 10% in per year terms. It means that the incomes of certain groups of the population will be increased by more than 200bn tenge," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his televised address to the nation.

The Head of State commissioned to allocate additional social alowances to the amount of one minimum wage, which he mentioned on March 23. In his words, this amount (42,500 tenge) should be paid to all those who had a job, as well as to the self-employed categories and those who receive unreported income.

The President made a televised address to the nation in regards to the state of emergency issues and anti-crisis measures launched by the Government in economy and social sector.

