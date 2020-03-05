President visits National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Center

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Center, where he got acquainted with the activities of the multi-disciplinary centre and inspected the medical departments and laboratories, Akorda press service informs.

Yuri Pya, Chairman of the Board of JSC National Research Cardiac Surgery Centre, briefed the President about the introduction of innovations and digital technologies in the process of diagnosis and treatment of patients.

Indeed, this centre is one of the most advanced and unique medical institutions. There are not so many such centres in the world, and this is the merit of Elbasy," President Tokayev noted in conversation with the NSCC staff.

At the end, the Head of State wished the doctors success in their noble mission.

