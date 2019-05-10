Prince Charles celebrates 70th birthday with release of family photos

New unseen photos of the British royal family have been released to mark Prince Charles' 70th birthday Wednesday, Xinhua reported.





In the photos, the heir to the throne is pictured surrounded by his closest family including his wife, children and grandchildren for the occasion.





Taken in the garden of his London home, Clarence House, back in September, the images show the Prince of Wales sitting on a bench with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, surrounded by the rest of his family including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.





Prince Charles has described his "alarming realization that I have reached the biblical threshold of three score years and 10, with all the scars that go with it" as he celebrates his 70th birthday.





On Wednesday night, Charles will celebrate his landmark age at a birthday banquet hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace and attended by family, close friends and European royalty. He is also due to attend a tea party where he will meet 70 other septuagenarians.









