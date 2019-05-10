Private company supplied Almaty residents with construction materials for their houses repair works after flooding

Almaty. May 29. Kazakhstan Today - City Akimat reports that private company has provided inhabitants of houses damaged by spring flood with construction and finishing materials in Zhetysu region of Almaty city.



In 2017 more than 50 residence buildings down the Angarskaya street, Zhetysu region of Almaty city, were damaged due to spring flood. On May 25, 2017 representatives of "Alina" group of companies have handed over their products for repair and finishing interior to the inhabitants of flooded houses, according to Kazakhstan Today.



In particular, the company provided dry construction mixes (primers, materials for water isolation and so on), paint for facades and interior works.



According to the statement, KamAZ truck loaded with the products was handed over to the inhabitants in the presence of Zhetysu region Akim, which expressed his concerns and wished the owners of houses the earliest possible finish of repair works.



"Alina" group of companies is manufacturer of construction materials, which was founded 27 years ago, nowadays it successfully works in 18 major cities of Kazakhstan.



