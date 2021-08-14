Problems in army can now be reported via mobile app

The General Directorate of the Military Police of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan has developed a website askeri-senim.kz with a mobile application for receiving information from citizens about incidents in the army, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

As noted, users can send messages directly to the military police in electronic format about any committed or impending offense, regardless of the place and time of their commission, jurisdiction, as well as the completeness of the information reported.

The site comes with a synchronized mobile app. It can be installed and it works on all Android and IOS devices. You can download the application at askeri-senim.kz.

The General Directorate of the Military Police explained that the Askeri Senim project was developed in order to introduce new sources of information to ensure law and order in the army, automate the process of receiving, recording and monitoring messages, improving the quality and responsiveness to the facts of committing offenses and preventing them.

In the personal account, the user has the ability to confidentially correspond with the appointed responsible official, track statuses and responses. Up-to-date data on the change in the status of the appeal, the appointment of a responsible official and his answers are sent to e-mail. For the convenience of users, you can search and filter dialogs in your personal account.





