Process of obtaining a digital signature remotely simplified in Kazakhstan

The process of remote issuance of EDS for the residents of the country has become even more accessible and convenient. The Digital ID video verification service allows users to go through the identification procedure for obtaining a digital signature remotely using a QR code using a mobile phone if the camera on the computer is missing or does not work. New updates are available for individuals and legal entities.
Obtaining an EDS is a very popular service on the eGov.kz portal. This year alone, this service has already been used about 4.8 million times. We often get feedback that there is no camera, or it does not work on the computer. These changes make the process of obtaining an EDS remotely easier and more convenient," said Rostislav Konyashkin, Chairman of the Board of JSC National Information Technologies.
In order to take advantage of the new updates, you need to point the phone's camera at the QR code displayed on the computer screen and pass a video check. After successful confirmation, you must continue the usual way of obtaining a digital signature on your computer.
Link to video instruction: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-5nzs50Bxk
It is worth noting that it is recommended to pass a video check using a QR code on your mobile device.
