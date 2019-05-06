Prosecutor General's Office to verify the information about children's Muslim camps in Kazakhstan

Astana. July 30. Kazakhstan Today - Prosecutor General's Office will verify the information about children's Muslim camps in Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan studied the information published in the media about" the spiritual wellness Muslim camps, located on the territory of Kazakhstan", where school students from Altai Republic of the Russian Federation are sent to," the press-service of the Prosecutor General informed.



According to the press service, they have currently requested information from the relevant government authorities with respect to this information. The results will be announced later.



Earlier, the prosecutor's office of the Republic of Altai reported that on July 9 Prosecutor of the Republic organized review of the legality of sending students from Kosh-Agachto Muslim spiritual and recreational camps in Kazakhstan. According to the authorities, one of the organizers of the trip can be Serzhan Svatov, in respect of whom the court considered a criminal case for acts of extremism by Part 1 of Article 282-2 of the Criminal Code.



"The audit will assess the legality of the organizers and others to organize sending children to spiritual wellness Muslim camps in Kazakhstan, the activities of these camps, legality of carrying children from the Russian Federation in the absence of their parents (or other legal representatives), etc. In case of violations of federal law and the rights of minors, prosecutors of the republic will take appropriate measures of prosecutorial response," concluded the prosecutor's office.



