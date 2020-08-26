Protocol for treating children for COVID-19 appeared in Kazakhstan

A clinical protocol for treating children for COVID-19 has been developed in Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz refers to Riza Boranbayeva, head of the Scientific Center of Pediatrics and Pediatric Surgery JSC, saying this at the online briefing in the CCS.





Previously, we had a single protocol, which included the diagnosis and treatment of adults, children, and pregnant women. In the last two weeks we have been developing a separate protocol specifically for children. It turns out that now there will be three protocols: for adults, children and pregnant women," Boranbayeva said.





The new protocol will be approved in the near future.





The treatment of children is still going on as usual, on the general protocol. We have expanded the new protocol, included a multi-inflammatory syndrome in it," she added.













