Protocols of coronavirus treatment are changed upon arrival of new information

The protocols for the coronavirus treatment are updated upon the arrival of new information, leading infectiologist of Kazakhstan Dinagul Bayesheva said on Tuesday.



"Now we have the ninth edition of the clinical protocol. These protocols are updated not because we do not know how to treat, but because we receive new information," she said



"Today we can see that this disease has varied pathogenesis," she added.

Source: KazTAG



