Public figures shared the way to adapt to a new alphabet

Public figures commented on the introduction of a new version of the Kazakh alphabet.





Everything requires an adaptation. I am learning to write my full name and my acquaintances' and relatives' names on the Latin script. I advise you the same. There must be an adaptation. For instance, the Qazaqstan national channel got down to this task a long time ago. Thus, any institution and person have to adapt. Certainly, it is necessary to translate all the documents into the new alphabet to the extent possible. Everyone knows these letters. I am myself familiar with all of them. The youth knows all of them, all the more. Nowadays the youth chat using the Latin script. It's going to be difficult for us. It is necessary to get used to it," the academician said at the press-conference in the Central Communications Service, where a new version of the Kazakh alphabet was discussed.





In his opinion, the media should be involved in the process. Just make a step. Therefore, it is necessary to enter about it. How will the adaption proceed then? We have a decree. You are an educated stratum of society, you are an advanced group. Go ahead. Go forward, do not afraid," the advisor to the Minister of Culture and Sports told to journalists.





In the meantime, a public figure of Kazakhstan Myrzatay Zholdasbekov expressed his opinion on transition to the Latin alphabet.





It is not worth making a mess out of it. All young people know English nowadays. Some study languages on the Internet even if they do not take any payable courses. Learning the Latin alphabet may be difficult for us, but it will not cause any problems for you," Myrzatay Zholdasbekov noted.









