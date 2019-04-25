Public service centers documents can be delivered to your doors

Astana. 29 March. Kazakhstan Today - Government for citizens together JSC "Kazpost" are adopting the new service to deliver documents to your doors. Now Kazakhstan citizens need not go to the public service center for the prepared documents, courier will deliver them at any specified location, whether home or office.



In order to use this service, the client must provide a full package of documents to the inspector of public service center and to fill the application form to the staff of JSC "Kazpost", who working in the public service centers.



Document delivery service is available to individuals and legal entities on a commercial basis. Prices for home delivery depend on the region in which the service is provided, and address of the final delivery. Through assigned track number it is possible to trace its location through the site post.kz. The minimum service fee is 500 tenge. In doing so, you are responsible for shipping charges upon receipt of the finished document. It is worth noting that the service is available throughout the whole Kazakhstan.



According to the Chairman of "State-owned corporation "Government for citizens" Ablaikhan Ospanov, the new service is launched especially for those who don't have time to visit the public service center.



"Currently, an active work on the automation of services is carried out and many Kazakhstan citizens get the services using e-Government Portal, without leaving home. However, there are still services with necessary public service center participation. Recently, addresses from citizens wishing to get the services at home have increased, and we have decided to launch this service as a convenience for our customers", he added.



Also, according to Ospanov, the Government for citizens pays great attention to the convenience of getting the public services, in particular, to reduce the waiting time, electronic queues, as well as pursuing new opportunities for comfortable services of public centers.



Government plans to launch several projects and services through channels such as the Internet, telephone, mobile phones and etc., the press center of State-owned corporation reports.



