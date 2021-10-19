Purchase of "Sputnik Light" is still under consideration - Ministry of Health

The size of population of Kazakhstan as of September 1, 2021 amounted to 19.042.1 million people, the statistics agency reports.
The population of the country as of September 1, 2021 was 19,042.1 thousand people, including urban - 11287.4 thousand - 59.3%, rural - 7754.7 thousand - 40.7%. Compared to September 1, 2020, the population increased by 257.1 thousand people or 1.4%," the report says.
The balance of external migration of the population was negative -16346 people: 6339 people arrived in Kazakhstan, 22685 people left.
The Red zone for the epidemiological situation on COVID-19 has expanded in Kazakhstan.
According to the matrix for assessing the epidemiological situation in the regions presented on Sunday, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, as well as the Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions are in the red zone.
The Almaty, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and Shymkent are in the yellow zone.
The Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions are in the green zone.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,459 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 918,146 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 860,120 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.
A total of 52,825 people in Kazakhstan are treated for the coronavirus infection as of October 18, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
According to the ministry, 9,329 patients are staying at hospitals, while 43,496 are receiving outpatient treatment.
628 patients are in critical condition, 177 are in extremely severe condition and 104 are on artificial lung ventilation.
Images | RDIF and Gamaleya Center/TASS
The anti-coronavirus vaccine in the form of a nasal spray, developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Center, is yet to begin phase two of its clinical trials due to lack of financing, the center’s director Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.
The trials have been permitted, but they are yet to begin," Gintsburg said, citing insufficient financing as a reason.
On October 13, it was reported that the Russian Health Ministry has issued a permit to the Gamaleya Center to conduct Phase Two clinical trials of a vaccine against coronavirus in the nasal spray form, according to information in the appropriate registry. The statement specifies that the Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) preparation will be tested on the base of the Eco-Safety scientific research center in St. Petersburg with 500 adult volunteers participating. The permit was issued on October 12 and is effective until December 31, 2023, according to the registry.
At the end of August, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center Alexander Gintsburg told TASS that the trials of the nasal vaccine which consists of Sputnik V’s second component may start at the end of 2021 - early 2022, while the certification of the spray is expected in 2022.