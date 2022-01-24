Система Orphus

Qatar Airways and Air Arabia resume flights to Kazakhstan

21.01.2022, 17:08 19491
The Qatar Airways resumed flights en route Doha-Almaty-Doha starting from January 21, Kazinform reports.
 
It will fly twice a week on Mondays and Fridays on A-320 aircrafts, the Civil Aviation Committee's press service reports.
 
The Air Arabia reopened flights en route Sharjah-Almaty-Sharjah. The flights will be performed three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays on А-320/А-321.
 
Strict sanitary and epidemiological requirements will be strictly observed onboard.
 
Kazakhstan formed 5-month supply of basic food products

21.01.2022, 17:10 19406
Yerzhan Kazanbayev, Chairman of the Trade Committee of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, spoke about the measures taken to stabilize prices for socially significant food products (SSFP) in Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
As noted by the Chairman of the Trade Committee, the trend of the last 2 years is a significant increase in food prices around the world. In addition to the logistical difficulties due to Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021 there were droughts in many countries and, as a result, rising prices on world markets. And Kazakhstan is no exception.
 
Today, the main task is to prevent sharp jumps in prices. Work on this is being carried out by the Ministry together with central government agencies and akimats.
 
First, work continues to ensure the affordability of basic types of food products.
 
It is planned to increase the area under crops and the production of priority crops intended for the production of socially significant goods.
 
At present, almost a 5-month supply of basic foodstuffs has been formed in the country. In order to reduce prices for the consumer, it was decided to reduce the size of the trade markup for socially important food products (there are 19 types in the list) from 15 to 10%.
 
In addition, financing of stabilization funds and lending to retail chains at the expense of the local budget is planned to be increased to 140 billion tenge (today 70 billion tenge has been allocated).
 
Secondly, work is underway to organize forward purchases of early imported fruits and vegetables from Central Asian countries during the off-season.
 

Additional block of work of the Ministry and akimats is the strengthening of state contro; on the part of local executive bodies we are strengthening work to control the trade markups and remuneration by involving the public," Yerzhan Kazanbayev said.

 
COVID-19: Only one region of Kazakhstan in 'yellow' zone

21.01.2022, 09:53 19586
Only one region of Kazakhstan remains in the 'yellow' zone as of January 21, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.
 
The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, Atyrau, Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions are in the 'red' zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection
 
Turkestan region is the only area in the 'yellow zone', the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.
 
There are no regions in the 'green zone'.
 
Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 16,284 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,117,160 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 980,844 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakhstan sets new record as new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 in one day

21.01.2022, 08:46 19676
In the past day, Kazakhstan for the first time documented a total of 16,284 fresh COVID-19, setting a new record since the start of the global pandemic, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.
 
The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, recorded the highest number of daily infections with 5,006. Karaganda region has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases - 2,497. Almaty city rounds out the top 3 with 2,057 new COVID-19 cases.
 
1,200 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Akmola region, 865 - in Pavlodar region, 586 - in Aktobe region, 556 - in Atyrau region, 540 - in East Kazakhstan region, 467 - in Almaty region, 444 - in Shymkent city, 420 - in Kostanay region, 410 - in West Kazakhstan region, 370 - in Kyzylorda region, 280 - in Zhambyl region, 256 - in Mangistau region, 182 - in North Kazakhstan region, and 148 - in Turkestan region.
 
The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the onset of the global pandemic stands at 1,117,160.
 
Marat Daueshov relieved of his duties

20.01.2022, 18:14 20916
The Head of State decreed relieve Marat Daueshov of his duties as the deputy head of the Agency for Public Service Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
New Chairman of Board of Kazteleradio JSC named

20.01.2022, 14:00 21001
Mirbolat Ayupov has been designated as the Chairman of the Board of Kazteleradio JSC by the instruction of the Minister of Information and Social Development, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.
 
Born in 1963 in Karaganda city, Mr. Ayupov is a graduate of the Moscow Engineering and Physics Institute.
 
He boasts over 20 years of experience in the sphere of communications, telecommunications and television technologies.
 
Throughout his career he held posts at the Karaganda State Technical University, Altel JSC, Kazakhtelecom JSC Transtelecom JSC, 'Zerde' National Infocommunications Holding JSC, and Kazmedia Ortalygy Managing Company LLP.
 
Number of educational grants to be increased in Kazakhstan

20.01.2022, 13:13 21076
Images | pexels.com
In Kazakhstani universities, the number of grants in 2022 will increase to 61,000, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 

The number of grants for studying at universities in Kazakhstan will increase by another 5,000 in 2022. Thus, the total number of grants will increase to 61,000," the report says.

 
The ministry recalled that in 2021, the state educational order for personnel training has already been increased by 5,000 - from 51,000 to 56,000 grants.
 

New grants will be allocated to professions that are in demand and relevant among students. In general, on behalf of the Head of State, to increase the availability of higher education, the number of educational grants will gradually increase by another 15,000 by 2025," the ministry's press service added.

 
It is also noted that when distributing educational grants, quotas are provided for socially vulnerable categories of citizens.
 

Thus, more and more graduates of Kazakhstani schools, thanks to the support of the President, will have the opportunity to study at the expense of the budget. For example, last year we received more than 75,000 applications. More than 56,000 of them received grants. This year, the number of grants will reach 61,000. On behalf of the President, we have increased the number of quotas for children from socially vulnerable segments of the population. That is, children from large or single-parent families, as well as those applicants whose families are raising children with special needs, will have much more opportunities to receive a grant," said Vice Minister of Education and Science Kuanysh Yergaliev.

 
Almost all regions of Kazakhstan are in "red" zone for CVI

20.01.2022, 11:15 21226
A matrix of the epidemiological situation on coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of January 20 has been presented, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the IDC on COVID-19 non-proliferation.
 
The "red" zone includes: Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangystau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions.
 
The "yellow" zone: Turkestan region.
 
There are no regions in the "green" zone.
 
According to the matrix, Kazakhstan is in the "red" zone for coronavirus.
 
Situation on coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of Jan 20

20.01.2022, 11:00 12141
Data on the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of January 20 has been announced, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to coronavirus2020.kz.
 
Over the past day, 15,872 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan.
 
By region:
 
- Nur-Sultan - 5050
 
- Almaty - 2025
 
- Shymkent - 420
 
- Akmola region - 750
 
- Aktobe region - 459
 
- Almaty region - 432
 
- Atyrau region - 568
 
- East Kazakhstan region - 542
 
- Zhambyl region - 257
 
- West Kazakhstan region - 376
 
- Karaganda region - 2944
 
- Kostanay region - 402
 
- Kyzylorda region - 399
 
- Mangistau region - 250
 
- Pavlodar region - 710
 
- North Kazakhstan region - 155
 
- Turkestan region - 133
 
In total, 1,100,876 cases have been identified in the country. Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 2,236 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. Total recovered in Kazakhstan - 978,588.
 
