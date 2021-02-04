QR codes to be assigned to Kazakhstanis after vaccination against COVID-19

QR codes will be assigned to Kazakhstanis after vaccination against COVID-19. This was announced by Minister of Health Alexei Tsoi at a meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





The minister said that QR codes with information about the individual immune status will be available in the Egov Mobile application, which is integrated with the Ashyq medical application.





It will accumulate data on citizens from medical information systems, including on the passage of vaccination against COVID-19, to be submitted for verification via a QR code," the minister said.





Alexey Tsoi noted that, according to the plan of measures for organizing and conducting vaccination of citizens against coronavirus, all the necessary measures were taken, so vaccination was launched on February 1.





Recall, earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, developed the Ashyq application for monitoring and analyzing data on the epidemiological situation in the country.





It is noted that the red status indicates the restriction of movement, compliance with a strict regime of home isolation for persons undergoing outpatient supervision.





Yellow - partial restriction of movement. The user is registered in the PCR database as a contact: visits to grocery and hardware stores, pharmacies are allowed no further than 500 meters from the place where the patient observes the home isolation regime.





Blue. There are no restrictions on movement for this status, except for places where PCR is mandatory (for example, at the airport).





Green status means that there are no restrictions on movement and this user is indicated in the database as having passed PCR testing with a negative result for COVID-19.





Displaying these statuses will enable the business to continue its activities and not endanger visitors. In the absence of a smartphone, the application has a function for employees who control the entrance to the premises, who can check the status of the visitor by means of the IIN or scanning the barcode located on the ID card.





The pilot will allow in the future to determine the timing of the replication of the Ashyq mobile application throughout the Republic of Kazakhstan for entering public places (shopping and entertainment centers, shops, restaurants, cafes, stations, airports, etc.)," the department concluded.













