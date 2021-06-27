Система Orphus

Radio workers in Kazakhstan will have their professional holiday

25.06.2021 2431
Radio workers in Kazakhstan will have their own professional holiday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his congratulations on the Day of Mass Media Workers.
 

October 1 should be officially declared the Day of Radio Workers," the President said.


