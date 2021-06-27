Radio workers in Kazakhstan will have their professional holiday

picture from open sources
Radio workers in Kazakhstan will have their own professional holiday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his congratulations on the Day of Mass Media Workers.
October 1 should be officially declared the Day of Radio Workers," the President said.
Source: Kazpravda.kz
