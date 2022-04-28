Система Orphus

Ratification of Kazakhstan-China agr’t on prevention of movement of nuclear materials approved

27.04.2022, 12:19 1896
 The Kazakh Majilis approved the ratification of the agreement between Kazakhstan and China on the prevention of the movement of nuclear materials. The draft law provides for enforcement of international commitments in ensuring radiation security, Kazinform reports.
 
 The deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan approved the draft law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and Government of the People's Republic of China on cooperation in prevention of illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive materials, radioactive waste, and radiation hazardous items".
 
 "The ratification of the agreement will let widen and deepen cooperation in customs control to prevent illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive materials, radioactive waste, and radiation hazardous items, extend cooperation in introducing modern technologies, to hold joint exercises and training workshops," Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev told presenting the document at today’s plenary session of the Lower Chamber.
 
 He added that the draft law provides for enforcement of international obligations of the sides in ensuring radiation safety, namely, radiation control at checkpoints on the customs borders of the nations, to ensure radiation security of citizens.
 
 He resumed that ratification of the agreement will contribute to more efficient legal regulation of the issues concerning the procedure for the prevention of illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive materials, radioactive waste, and radiation hazardous items.
 

 
Kazakh President names new Adviser

27.04.2022, 16:35 1481
Malik Otarbayev has been appointed as the Adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State signed a corresponding decree to appoint Malik Otarbayev as his adviser.
 
 Born in February 1980 Malik Otarbayev is a native of Zhambyl region. 
 
Malik Otarbayev did an internship at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He also served as the third secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Turkish Republic between 2016 and 2018.
 
 He also held the post of the deputy akim (governor) of Turkestan region. In 2020 he was appointed the head of the National center of rare manuscripts and books.
 
Aliya Nazarbayeva resigns as head of presidium of Association of Ecological Organizations

27.04.2022, 14:10 1396
Aliya Nazarbayeva stepped down as the head of the presidium of the Association of Ecological Organizations. CEO of the Association of Ecological Organizations Aigul Solovyova confirmed the information, Kazinform reports.
 
 The CEO added that the Association continues its work. 
 
As earlier reported, Aliya Nazarbayeva was appointed as the head of the presidium of the Association of Ecological Organizations in 2017.
 
Two passenger trains to be launched to Alakol

27.04.2022, 11:45 1601
Two passenger trains will run in the summer in the direction of Lake Alakol, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC.
 
Train No. 221/222 Almaty-2 - Dostyk (commercial) running 3 times a week, departing from Almaty-2 from June 15 to August 31, 2022 on Wednesdays, Fridays, Mondays. From Dostyk, this train will run from June 16 to September 1 on Thursdays, Saturdays and Tuesdays;
 
Train No. 258/257 Nur-Sultan-1 - Dostyk, running 2 times a week, departing from Nur-Sultan-1 from June 16 to August 28, 2022 on Thursdays and Sundays, from Dostyk - from June 17 to August 29 on Fridays and Mondays.
 
The national carrier recommends that passengers issue travel documents (tickets) online through the BILET.RAILWAYS.KZ website or the KTZ Tickets mobile application. In the absence of travel documents (tickets), it is recommended to use the "Waiting List" function.
 
Tokayev: purpose of constitutional reform is to lay a solid foundation for further political modernization of Kazakhstan

26.04.2022, 17:05 11941
During the extraordinary 23rd congress of the Amanat party, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the goal of the constitutional reform, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

A little more than a month ago, in the Address to the people, I presented a large-scale program of political reforms. It was actively discussed in society and comprehensively analyzed by experts, including on the site of the Amanat party. In general, the program received wide support among citizens, as a completely worthy response to the social demand that has been brewing for years. Therefore, on my instructions, work began without delay on the preparation of a draft amendment to the Constitution. It is clear that without changes to the basic law, the effective implementation of the planned large-scale reforms is impossible," the President said.

 
Tokayev noted that the goal of the constitutional reform is to lay a solid foundation for further political modernization of the country.
 

Last week, the draft amendments were sent to the Constitutional Council. The proposals of the working group were taken as a basis. Its adoption will allow building a qualitatively new model for the formation and functioning of the state institutions of the new Kazakhstan," the Head of State concluded.

 
Yerlan Koshanov elected as AMANAT Party Chairman

26.04.2022, 16:50 11706
Yerlan Koshanov has been elected as the new Chairman of the Amanat Party at the XXIII extraordinary congress of the party this Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
It was President of Kazakhstan and former Chairman of the party Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who nominated Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov for the post. Participants of the XXIII extraordinary congress of the Amanat party unanimously supported the candidacy of Yerlan Koshanov and elected him as the new Chairman of the party. For his part, the newly elected Chairman Yerlan Koshanov thanked the Head of State and the delegates of the XXIII extraordinary congress for entrusting him with such great responsibility. "The Amanat Party is a backbone for our President," said Koshanov, adding that it is the party of reforms responsible for the development of New Kazakhstan. Earlier Kazinform reported that the XXIII extraordinary congress of the Amanat Party had started in virtual format with Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stepping down from the post of its Chairman.

President of Kazakhstan is no longer member of "Amanat" party

26.04.2022, 16:35 12031
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the extraordinary XXIII congress of the Amanat party announced his decision to leave the party, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

From today, I have decided to step down from the post of chairman of the Amanat party and leave the party," the President said.

 
According to him, this step has a symbolic meaning. In this regard, the Head of State thanked everyone for their trust and support in the presidential elections.
 
Recall that on March 16, at a joint meeting of the chambers of the Parliament, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the super-presidential system of government has justified itself, but reforms are required in the new conditions.
 

Our political system must adapt to new realities. Today, everything revolves around the president. We need to gradually move away from this practice. The long-term interests of the state are more important to me than any additional levers of power, institutional influence. Therefore, at the January congress of the Amanat party, I announced intention to leave the post of chairman already this year," the Head of State said.

 
According to the president, the list of powers of the head of state should be seriously reduced.
 

The overconcentration of the president's power is also expressed in the excessive number of his powers. The head of state has the right to cancel or suspend the acts of akims of regions and cities of republican significance. This rule contributes to the rooting of excessive practice of manual control, reduces the independence of local executive bodies. Moreover, the president has the right to dismiss district and even rural akims. Such legislative provisions should be abolished. The rejection of excessive presidential powers will be an important factor that will ensure the irreversibility of political modernization in the country. The proposed initiatives will fundamentally change the rules of the game and form a solid foundation for further democratization of society," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.

 
Export of scrap and waste of ferrous and non-ferrous metals banned in Kazakhstan

26.04.2022, 16:15 11846
Starting from May 6 of this year, there will be a ban on the export of scrap and waste of ferrous and non-ferrous metals from the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This was reported by the press service of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
Such a restriction was established by order of the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated April 21, 2022 No. 224 "On some issues of transportation of scrap and waste of ferrous and non-ferrous metals", which comes into force on May 6, 2022, the State Revenue Committee explained.
 

At the same time, we inform you that the goods placed and released under the customs export procedure in accordance with the customs legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the EAEU before the entry into force of the order are subject to unhindered export from the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the press service added.

 
Process of obtaining a digital signature remotely simplified in Kazakhstan

25.04.2022, 22:52 16346
Digital ID video verification for obtaining an electronic digital signature (EDS) on the eGov.kz portal will be available without the need to connect a camera on a computer, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the public relations department of National Information Technologies JSC.
 
The process of remote issuance of EDS for the residents of the country has become even more accessible and convenient. The Digital ID video verification service allows users to go through the identification procedure for obtaining a digital signature remotely using a QR code using a mobile phone if the camera on the computer is missing or does not work. New updates are available for individuals and legal entities.
 

Obtaining an EDS is a very popular service on the eGov.kz portal. This year alone, this service has already been used about 4.8 million times. We often get feedback that there is no camera, or it does not work on the computer. These changes make the process of obtaining an EDS remotely easier and more convenient," said Rostislav Konyashkin, Chairman of the Board of JSC National Information Technologies.

 
In order to take advantage of the new updates, you need to point the phone's camera at the QR code displayed on the computer screen and pass a video check. After successful confirmation, you must continue the usual way of obtaining a digital signature on your computer.
 
Link to video instruction: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-5nzs50Bxk
 
It is worth noting that it is recommended to pass a video check using a QR code on your mobile device.
 
