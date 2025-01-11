Olzhas Bektenov: In accordance with tasks set by Head of State, economic bloc of Government together with expert group works out new approaches to budget, tax and tariff policy reformOlzhas Bektenov: In accordance with tasks set by Head of State, economic bloc of Government together with expert group works out new approaches to budget, tax and tariff policy reform
07.01.2025, 17:35 26641
Read-out data from flight recorders of crashed AZAL plane to be examined soon in Astana
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Members of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash investigation commission with the decrypted data from the flight recorders (black boxes) are to arrive in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Upon arrival, the experts will immediately begin examining the decrypted data from the flight recorders, said the press service of the Kazakh Transport Ministry.
As earlier said, the Aviation Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA) of Brazil completed decoding the flight recorders (black boxes) of the crashed Azerbaijan Airlines plane (AZAL).
Earlier, Kazinform reported that the specialists from the Aeronautical Accidents Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa) of the Brazilian Air Force began analyzing data from the black boxes of Azerbaijan Airlines’s Embraer 190 plane.
On December 30, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) called for a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the tragic crash of Azerbaijan Airlines flight 8243 on 25 December 2024.
The Azerbaijan Airlines plane which was flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau, Mangistau region, on December 25. The plane was carrying 67 people including 5 crew members. 38 people died and 29 survived as a result of the tragedy. Among the victims are six nationals of Kazakhstan.
relevant news
08.01.2025, 11:28 26871
Several flights delayed at Almaty airport
Several flights have been delayed due to snowfall at the Almaty International Airport, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the airport online flight board, departures from Almaty to Shymkent, Astana, Aktau, Atyrau, and Novosibirsk, as well as arrivals from Astana, Shymkent, Aktau, and Kyzylorda are delayed for several hours.
According to the press service of the airport, a number of outbound flights experienced delays due to inclement weather on January 8, including snowfall and fog.
As earlier reported, Kazhydromet has issued a weather warning for 14 regions of Kazakhstan as well as the cities of Astana and Almaty for Wednesday, January 8.
07.01.2025, 10:27 26276
How Kazakhstanis celebrate Orthodox Christmas Day
On January 7, Orthodox Christians in Kazakhstan celebrate Christmas, marking the birth of Jesus Christ according to the Julian calendar, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The author invites readers to explore how Kazakhstanis celebrate this day.
Orthodox Christianity is the second-largest religious group in Kazakhstan, following Islam. It came to Kazakhstan during the Russian Empire’s expansion in the 18th and 19th centuries. Today, Orthodox Christians make up a significant portion of the population.
Despite being a secular state with Islam as the dominant religion, Kazakhstan respects and celebrates its religious diversity, with Orthodox Christmas recognized as a public holiday since 2005.
Celebration
The journey to Christmas begins with the Nativity Fast, a 40-day period of spiritual and physical preparation that concludes on January 6. During the fast, believers abstain from meat, dairy, and indulgent foods while focusing on prayer, repentance, good deeds, and reconciliation with loved ones.
On Christmas Eve, January 6, families prepare sochivo, a dish of boiled grains like wheat or other cereals mixed with poppy seeds, honey, nuts, and dried fruits. This is a very nutritious dish that gives strength to those who have faithfully observed the fast to endure the long Christmas service.
The Christmas service begins on the night of January 6 and continues into the early hours of January 7. Worshippers gather in churches to celebrate the birth of Christ, a time for deep spiritual renewal and a closer connection to God.
A central symbol of the holiday is the Christmas tree, adorned with ornaments, garlands, and a star. Traditional decorations include angels, lanterns and bells. Candles are also lit on this day in honor of the birth of Jesus Christ and to point to the Light of the world.
The Christmas table is a feast of abundance, with meat and fish dishes, pies, salads, and an assortment of sweets. Roasted chicken, duck, and other poultry stuffed with apples are served, along with aspic (a cold meat jelly), a popular dish during the holiday. A roasted pig’s head also makes an appearance, completing the festive spread.
After the festive dinner, as midnight approaches, young people gather in groups and visit homes to keep alive one of the most joyful and ancient customs - the celebration of Koliada. Boys and girls sing festive carols, praising the birth of Christ and wishing prosperity to the household. In return, hosts express their gratitude by offering sweets, treats, or even money.
Earlier Kazinform News Agency shared how people around the world celebrate New Year’s Eve.
06.01.2025, 21:32 25946
Neuroinfection caused mass die-off of Caspian seals - experts
According to Aydin Kydyrmanov, laboratory chief at the Research Center of Microbiology and Virology, mass die-off of the Caspian seals in Mangistau region was caused by neuroinfection, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As reported, some 2,000 dead seals were discovered in Mangistau region’s Tupkaragan and Karakiya districts in October-November 2024. The Center's employees who had arrived at the scene took samples from the dead seals' carcasses.
The experts conducted a molecular genetic analysis and discovered a new viral disease in the brain and lung tissues.
There was a virus in all the samples. This is a viral neuroinfection. The detection of the virus in the animals’ brain proves that this is the only cause of the disease," Aidyn Kydyrmanov said adding that immunodeficiency contributed to the disease progress
This disease has not been sufficiently studied yet. It is typical for marine mammals.
In early December, in an interview with a Kazinform correspondent, Dan Jarvis, Director of Welfare and Conservation at British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), commented on the reports of Caspian seal die-offs, describing it as a "critical conservation issue in the Caspian region."
06.01.2025, 20:34 25756
No need to make fuss - President Tokayev on metapneumovirus in China
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared his opinion on the metapneumovirus raising concerns in the society, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Now everyone is talking about a new infection. There is no need to make a fuss. We shoulld further develop cooperation with China," the Head of State said during his visit to the House of Students of the Eurasian National Gumilyov University in Astana.
As reported, President Tokayev surveyed today new dormitory for master's degree and PhD students of the Eurasian National Gumilyov University in Astana.
05.01.2025, 15:05 17876
Metapneumovirus strains detected in Kazakhstan, Healthcare Ministry
Images | pexels.com
Mass media reports suggest that human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory illness, is circulating around the world, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Healthcare Ministry.
Human metapneumovirus is one of the viruses that has been circulating in many countries for tens of years. Its strains were also detected in Kazakhstan along with other viruses spreading during the flu and influenza peak.
According to the sanitary and epidemiological control committee since the start of the epidemic season, 8,360 samples were tested for non-influenza respiratory viruses (NIRV). 22% of 1,866 samples were positive. Of which 680 tests or 36.4% detected rhinovirus, 433 or 23.2% revealed RS virus and 30 or 1.6% were positive for human metapneumovirus.
Human metapneumovirus spreads like other respiratory viruses from those infected through sneezing and coughing. Its many symptoms are coughing, runny nose, fever and headache.
Since the beginning of the epidemic season, October 1, Kazakhstan reported 2,002,335 ARVI and 941 laboratory-confirmed flu cases.
The Healthcare Ministry urges all to avoid crowded places, use sanitizers, avoid close contact with those infected, stay at home when sick and seek medical care.
As written before, 21,089 influenza cases have been reported in West Kazakhstan since October 1, 2024.
05.01.2025, 13:07 17906
Eye injuries and burns: 63 suffered from New Year fireworks accidents in Kazakhstan
The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry revealed that 63 people, including 22 children, were injured as a result of accidents associated with fireworks, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Of which 12 were hospitalized, including five children, 51 are receiving treatment at home, including 15 kids, the healthcare departments of the regions and cities of republican cities said.
Up to 19 people were injured in the city of Almaty, 11 in Zhambyl region, 6 in Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau regions and Shymkent city each, 2 in Aktobe region and 1 in Akmola, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Almaty and Abai regions each.
All those sustained eye traumas, cornea burns, hand burns and injuries. One of the patients was diagnosed with anterior abdominal wall injuries. He was admitted to the hospital in a stable moderately grave condition.
As earlier reported, a rental car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg on December 21. According to preliminary information, at least 11 people were killed and roughly 80 others were injured. So far, two deaths have been officially confirmed.
02.01.2025, 15:59 53066
Quake jolts 353 km away from Almaty
The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake on January 2 at 09:40:48 Astana time, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Scientific Center of Seismological Observations and Research.
It was centered 353 km northeast of Almaty in China.
No quake tremors were felt in Kazakhstan, it said in a statement.
Earlier the quake was recorded in the Caspian Sea.
01.01.2025, 19:03 50781
Kazakh Dombyra in the Heart of Beijing: Dimash in the BRTV Project
Images | dimashnews.com
On December 29, 30 as part of the BRTV project "最美中轴线 Singing for the Central Axis of Beijing," Dimash Qudaibergen visited the Temple of Earth in Beijing, dimashnews.com reports.
The Central Axis of Beijing is the largest and most iconic urban planning design currently in China. It stretches through the historical part of Beijing from south to north, beginning at the Bell and Drum Towers, passing Wan Ning Bridge, Jingshan Park, and the Forbidden City Museum, and ending at Yongdingmen Gate. Rooted in the Yuan Dynasty (1267), the Central Axis has stood for over 700 years, spanning approximately 7.8 kilometers.
The Temple of Earth, along with the Temple of Heaven and the Forbidden City, lies along Beijing’s Central Axis, symbolizing the Three Great Elements, Earth, Heaven, and Humanity, in harmony and unity.
Originally, the Altar of Earth and the Altar of Heaven were part of the same complex, but they were separated in 1530. The Temple of Heaven remained in its original location, while the Temple of Earth was relocated north of the Forbidden City. Besides the Altar of Earth, the Temple of Earth houses the Residence of the Spirits of Heaven and Earth, a Sacred Granary, the Hall of the Sacred Horse, a Bell Tower, and other structures. In the northeastern section, there is a modern park dedicated to traditional Chinese medicine and wellness culture.
At the Temple of Earth, Dimash was joined by Chinese singer Gong Linna, with whom he previously performed the song "成为诗人 Become a Poet" on the show Our Song (我们的歌).
During their tour of the park, the musicians explored landmarks, sampled treats from the local market, visited exhibitions showcasing products from various countries, and participated in discussions about culture and creativity.
In the course of their conversation, Dimash and Gong Linna exchanged gifts. Dimash presented Gong Linna with a dombyra and shared the instrument’s history:
In the past, the dombra had many more strings. According to legend, a khan once lost his son. None of his servants dared deliver the tragic news of his death. The message was conveyed through the dombra. Why, you ask? At the time, the khan had said, ‘I cannot find my son, and whoever brings me sad news, I will fill their throat with molten lead.’ Thus, the dombra saved someone’s life."
As the New Year approached, Dimash and Gong Linna performed a traditional duet featuring the song "Jasmin". Dimash played the dombra while Gong Linna sang. At the hosts’ request, Dimash also sang a segment of "Karatorgai" in his native Kazakh.
Following the tour, Dimash and Gong Linna headed to a rehearsal, where they received a unique lesson in playing large Chinese drums. Dimash, naturally, took the opportunity to improvise on the ancient instrument. He also supported Gong Linna as she practiced singing the Kazakh lyrics of "Karatorgai."
As part of their continued exploration of Beijing’s landmarks, Dimash and Gong Linna visited the Zheng-Yi Temple Theatre.
Built on the site of a Buddhist temple in 1688 during the Kangxi Emperor’s reign in the Qing Dynasty, the Zheng-Yi Temple Theatre is one of the "Four Great Opera Theatres" of Beijing.
Today, the theatre continues to host Peking Opera performances and is considered a living relic and one of the most significant cultural monuments in the Chinese capital.
As earlier reported, on December 26, the city of Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province in southwest China, hosted the grand "2025 Sichuan New Year’s Concert" (2025四川省新年音乐会). The event, titled "A Poetic Memory of Tianfu Civilization," brought together numerous prominent artists, including the renowned Kazakhstani musician Dimash Qudaibergen.
