Real Feel temperature in Astana has fallen to -56C

Today mobile devices frighten Astana citizens by record-breaking severe frosts, BNews.kz reported.





In network, since the morning screenshots of pages of weather applications where Real feel temperature recorded from 53 to 56 degrees with a minus sign.





Earlier it was reported that RGP "Kazhydromet" announced storm warning because of very hard frosts in a number of the areas of Kazakhstan, including in Astana.





In the capital the hard frost is expected on January 23-26: at the night -35-40, day of -27-32 degrees. On January 22 classes for all school students and pupils of colleges 1-2 courses are cancelled, the movement of all suburban routes is suspended.









Photo: islam-today.ru





