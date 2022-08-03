Regions with worst roads named in Kazakhstan

The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development has named six regions in Kazakhstan having the worst-condition roads, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the ministry, the cities of Shymkent, Almaty, and Turkistan as well as Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions have the worst road quality in the country.

The problem has already drawn criticism from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who gave an instruction to come up with comprehensive measures and new approaches in order to improve road quality.

The results of a recent inspection have proved that 28% of roads in Kazakhstan are in poor condition and fail to meet the requirements.