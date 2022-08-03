Система Orphus

Regions with worst roads named in Kazakhstan

02.08.2022, 14:55 2511
Regions with worst roads named in Kazakhstan
The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development has named six regions in Kazakhstan having the worst-condition roads, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
According to the ministry, the cities of Shymkent, Almaty, and Turkistan as well as Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions have the worst road quality in the country. 
 
The problem has already drawn criticism from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who gave an instruction to come up with comprehensive measures and new approaches in order to improve road quality. 
 
The results of a recent inspection have proved that 28% of roads in Kazakhstan are in poor condition and fail to meet the requirements.
 
Healthcare Minister announces COVID-19 ‘red area’ restrictions

02.08.2022, 12:40 2821

If the regions of Kazakhstan enter the high COVID-19 risk ‘red area’ the two-staged restrictions will be imposed then," Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat made public at the Government meeting held in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports. 

 
The first stage will be introduced if hospitalizations range from 25 to 50 per 100,000 population, and if the R value is higher than one. Face masks will be required indoors, including public transport. No restrictions for business operations will be imposed. 
 
The second stage despite the R value and hospitalizations higher than 50 per 100,000 population will enforce Ashyq application mandate. Additional restrictions will be imposed at educational facilities, 30% of employees will shift to remote work. 
 
The Minister reminded that restrictions will directly depend on public and businesses adherence to measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus infection.
 
Drinking water supply stands at 96% in Kazakhstan – National Economy Minister

02.08.2022, 12:20 2326
Drinking water supply stands at 96% in Kazakhstan – National Economy Minister
Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov reported what results had been achieved in terms of implementation of a national project aimed at the development of regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
While delivering his report at the Tuesday’s Government meeting, Minister Kuantyrov said the provision of the population with drinking water had reached 96% countrywide as part of the ‘Strong regions – drivers of the country’s development" national project.
 
 "During the reporting period wear and tear of utility and transport infrastructure has declined in single-industry and small towns to 57.6% and 45.5%, respectively. 17.1 million square meters of housing has been commissioned and share of roads of republican and local subordination has climbed to 90% and 80%, accordingly," he said. 
 
The National Economy Minister also revealed some 112,000 new workplaces had been created.
 
Healthcare Ministry predicts COVID-19 incidence decrease in September

02.08.2022, 11:57 3081
Healthcare Ministry predicts COVID-19 incidence decrease in September
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan’s Healthcare Ministry shared its COVID-19 incidence forecast, Kazinform reports. 
 
According to Minister Azhar Giniyat, daily average COVID-19 incidence increase in August will be around 4,000 cases. 
 

Given the nature of the virus and tremendous strain placed on healthcare system, the ministry together with experts forecast COVID-19 spread. According to predictions, the average daily COVID-19 number will climb to 4,000 cases in August. Then COVID-19 cases will drop again in September" Azhar Giniyat said at the Government’s meeting today.

 
 Earlier it was reported that the nationwide COVID-19 incidence had risen 3.2-fold. The highest incidence rate is reported in six regions. Bed occupancy rate is 30 per cent across the country. Almost 5,000 beds have been opened in hospitals.
 
President Tokayev on short-term leave

02.08.2022, 10:20 2981
President Tokayev on short-term leave
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a short-term leave, Akorda press service reported.


Source: Kazinform
 
Body of Makhambet district's akim who drowned in Ural River found

02.08.2022, 08:00 2711
Atyrau region’s emergency department says that a body of the Akim (Governor) of Makhambet district who had drowned in the Ural River on July 31 was found, Kazinform reports. 
 
Local citizens found the body of the akim on the fringes of Saraishyk village, at a distance of 25 km from the accident site, on the shore of the Ural River, the emergency officials say. 
 
A forensic examination has been launched. 
 
Rinat Dzhanglishov, born 1982, was appointed the akim of Makhambet district in February 2021. 
 
The governor of Atyrau region and the staff of the akimat (administration) express their deepest condolences to the family and relatives of Rinat Dzhanglishov on his tragic death.
 
Astana Opera launches new project

01.08.2022, 21:05 8301
Theatrical souvenir shops will soon open at Astana Opera, at the capital’s airport and at the Keruen shopping mall, where you can buy souvenirs, clothes, and other goods with the opera house’s symbols. Thanks to the project, implemented jointly with the Nur-Sultan Akimat, every fan of opera and ballet art will be able to take a piece of Astana Opera with them, Kazinform learned from the press service of Astana Opera. 
 

The opening of retail outlets with brand products is an initiative that is one of the endeavors to form a cultural community, develop public interest in the field of classical theatrical art," Aizhan Kurmangaliyeva, Astana Opera’s deputy director, says. "The opera house’s policy is such that we try to respond when we receive feedback from our guests. Feedback is very important to us. It allows us to be on the same wavelength with art lovers. To this end, we are implementing the Friends Club project, which promotes rapprochement with the audience, as well as organizing backstage tours and inviting viewers to share with us ideas on how to improve our interaction. We hope that the opening of theatrical souvenir shops with the participation of the capital’s Akimat will help high art aficionados get closer to the opera house, feel its unique spirit, and also provide an excellent opportunity to purchase meaningful gifts that demonstrate good artistic taste." 

 
The idea of creating a network of theatrical souvenir shops was in the air, as the interest in the opera house among art lovers is not limited to attending performances. The ability to use in your everyday life items, which evoke pleasant memories associated with the best moments in life, is of great importance. Therefore, residents of the capital and guests of the city – fans of Astana Opera wish to buy wardrobe items, stationery and souvenirs with the opera house’s emblem. 
 
The range of goods is large and will be constantly updated, according to the opera house’s Marketing Department. In the theatrical souvenir shop within Astana Opera’s walls and in the ‘trading islands’ in the international airport and in one of the capital’s largest shopping malls, you can buy tracksuits, caps, T-shirts, shopping bags, scarves, notebooks, pens, mugs, organizers and many other products decorated and stylized with emblems of Astana Opera and Nur-Sultan.
 
Kazakhstan names new vice minister of labor and social protection

01.08.2022, 19:55 6946
Kazakhstan names new vice minister of labor and social protection
Images | primeminister.kz
Olzhas Ordabayev has been named new Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister. 
 
Born in Almaty city in 1989, he is a graduate of the Ablai Khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages, Cesar Ritz Colleges Switzerland. 
 
Between 2007 and 2014, he headed a number of public organizations. 
 
In 2018 and 2022, he was Deputy Chairman - member of the Board of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs. 
 
From March 2022 and until now, he worked as President of the Talap noncommercial joint-stock company.
 
