Registration of applicants for admission test to magistracy starts

On June 18, registration of applicants for Comprehensive Testing for admission to the magistracy starts. Registration will take place on the website of the National Testing Center of the Ministry of Education and Science, the press service of the Ministry said.

When registering, the applicant chooses the place of testing independently. One can also take trial testing on the website of the National Testing Center. The test itself starts on July 20 and will last until August 10," said Adlet Toybaev, director of the Department of Higher and Postgraduate Education of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

There are no changes this year in the format of admission to the magistracy. An online appeal procedure will also be provided in case of disagreement with the test results. Within 30 minutes after completing the test, the applicant will be able to immediately apply for an appeal.

This year the passing score for admission to the magistracy on the state educational order remained the same too - 75 points, for admission on a paid basis - 50 points. The test lasts four hours.

The total number of grants for bachelor's programs is 56,561, for admission to the magistracy - 13,263, for doctoral programs - 1,890. Grants for training are allocated in popular areas.













