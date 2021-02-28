Registration of cars from Armenia ends on March 1

The deadline for registration of vehicles from the Republic of Armenia ends on March 1. This was recalled in the press service of the Nur-Sultan PD, Kazpravda.kz reports.





Cars imported into the territory of Kazakhstan before February 1, 2020 are subject to registration.





In Nur-Sultan, car owners can register a vehicle in the Specialized Public Service Center at 20-40 street from Monday to Saturday from 09.00 to 16.30.





Also, on February 3, 2021, the Test Center of the National Center for Expertise and Certification JSC began to operate in the capital for passing vehicle safety protocols (modified cars, with a transferred control body from right-sided to left-sided).





Car owners can contact the Test Center on the Alash 1 "A" highway or call: 8 (717) 2 25-14-47. The opening hours of the center are from Monday to Friday from 09.00 to 19.00, on Saturday and Sunday from 10.00 to 17.00.





The vehicle must comply with STRK 1418-2018 and the technical regulation of the Customs Union 08/2011 "On safety of wheeled vehicles."













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.