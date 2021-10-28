Система Orphus

Registration of pets will be carried out at the expense of holders - Ministry of Ecology

27.10.2021, 16:36 10342
Registration of pets will be carried out at the expense of holders - Ministry of Ecology
Images | Яндекс.Дзен
Registration of pets will be carried out at the expense of their holders, said Serikkali Brekeshev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.
 

Regarding the registration of pets, all costs will covered by their holders. At the same time, the bill provides suspension, and from September 1, 2023, this law will come into force. Pets holders will be required to register and re-register animals. In remote settlements, the registration of pets will be provided in the future with services for mobile registration of pets," Brekeshev said.

 
He noted that tariffs will not be regulated by the Government, they will be set by business entities independently.

Source: KazTAG


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Comments

relevant news

Meteorological stations installed in Sharyn, Kolsai and Turgen to alert tourists

27.10.2021, 15:03 10342
Meteorological stations installed in Sharyn, Kolsai and Turgen to alert tourists
Images | thereminder.ru

Meteorological stations have been installed in the Charyn canyon, at the Kolsai lakes and in the Turgen gorge to alert tourists, reports the press service of the Kazhydromet.

"During the pandemic, the number of travel companies and individual activists who want to showKazakhstani people the beauty of our country has soared. The development of active tourism in our country has increased the demand for hydrometeorological support. The accuracy of forecasts and early warning of precipitation and storm warnings generate revenues for entire domestic tourism industries. Kazhydromet has installed three automatic meteorological stations in the tourist zones of Kazakhstan: the Charyn canyon, Kolsai lakes and Turgen gorge," the report says.

Source: KazTAG


This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Only 20% of young people are involved in industry of Kazakhstan

26.10.2021, 16:07 40285
Only 20% of young people are employed in the industry in Kazakhstan, Serik Shapkenov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection said on Tuesday.
 

In the field of industry, we have seen a process of aging personnel. Only 20% of young people are employed in this area," Shapkenov said.

 
The minister also marked that required basic skills will change to 40% and there will be new formats of work: "the economy of free income", freelancers.
 

It is necessary to legislatively regulate their activities and take measures to protect labor force," he added.


Source: KazTAG

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Death rate caused by COVID-19 in Kazakhstan decreased by almost five times within two months

26.10.2021, 12:16 32698
Death rate caused by COVID-19 in Kazakhstan decreased by almost five times within two months
The death rate caused by COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has decreased by almost five times within two months, Minister of Health Alexey Tsoi said.
 

The incidence rate has decreased by 11% over the past two weeks in Kazakhstan. (…) The reproductive number is 0.96. In general, in Kazakhstan over the past two months, the incidence rate has decreased by 4.5 times, and the mortality rate by 4.8 times," he said.

 
Eight regions are in the green zone now: the Zhambyl, Mangistau, Turkestan, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Almaty regions and Shymkent. Five regions are in the yellow zone: East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda regions, the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan. Four regions remain in the red zone - Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions.

Source: Kazinform


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read