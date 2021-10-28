Regarding the registration of pets, all costs will covered by their holders. At the same time, the bill provides suspension, and from September 1, 2023, this law will come into force. Pets holders will be required to register and re-register animals. In remote settlements, the registration of pets will be provided in the future with services for mobile registration of pets," Brekeshev said.
Registration of pets will be carried out at the expense of holders - Ministry of Ecology
He noted that tariffs will not be regulated by the Government, they will be set by business entities independently.
