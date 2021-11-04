Regular flights to be resumed between Nur-Sultan and Bishkek

Images | open sources

Kazakhstan has reported 1,181 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





Pavlodar region has seen the highest triple-digit number of COVID-19 cases in the past day – 168. Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities have each reported 145 fresh daily COVID-19 infections.





North Kazakhstan region has reported 137 daily coronavirus cases, Karaganda region – 131, and Akmola region – 118.





89 more infections have been logged in Almaty region, 79 in Kostanay region, 64 in East Kazakhstan region, 19 in Shymkent city, 19 in Atyrau region, 16 in Turkestan region, 15 in Kyzylorda region, 13 in Zhambyl region, and 10 in Aktobe region.





West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions have seen nine and four fresh daily COVID-19 cases, respectively.





The country has so far reported 941,793 confirmed cases of COVID-19.











