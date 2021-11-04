Regular flights to be resumed between Nur-Sultan and Bishkek

Air Astana will resume flights between the capitals in the near future. The flights will be operated on aircraft of the E190-E2 / A-320 type," the report says.
According to the civil aviation committee, the flights will be operated in strict compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements and in accordance with schedule posted on the airline's websites.
Source: KazTAG
