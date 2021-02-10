Requirements for crossing state border relaxed in Kazakhstan

The requirements for crossing the state border have been changed in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

According to the current procedure, the crossing of the State Border of the Republic of Kazakhstan is temporarily limited for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, foreigners and stateless persons, with the exception of a number of indications related to the implementation of labor activity, treatment, students and other emergency situations," the message says.

Since November 11, 2020, due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation in the bordering countries, the requirements for the Procedure for crossing the State Border by citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, foreign citizens and stateless persons with a residence permit in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan were additionally tightened.

Thus, the frequency of crossing the state border changed from 1 time in 30 days to 1 time in 90 days, without restrictions in exceptional cases: when leaving for treatment, for training, in order to work, at the funeral of family members, to care for seriously ill family members and etc.

Since February 2, 2021, amendments have been made to the Procedure for crossing the State Border of the Republic of Kazakhstan, providing for a number of indulgences. For both citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and for foreigners and stateless persons, the frequency of crossing the border has been increased 3 times (from 1 times in 90 days to 1 times every 30 days - author's note). At the same time, the above exceptional cases continue to operate for both foreigners and citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan and stateless persons," the press service added.

In addition, the departure of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan to foreign countries, entry / transit into / through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan of foreigners from among the citizens of states with which direct air communication has been resumed by the decision of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan (regular, irregular charter flights) is allowed.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.