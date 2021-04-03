Road to Big Almaty Lake may be closed for three yrs

picture: aselmar.kz

The road to the Big Almaty Lake is planned to be closed for three years, deputy head of the Tourism Department of the city Marat Ainabekov said at the meeting on tourism development in Almaty.





The question is on the road to the BAL. Construction of a mudflow protection dam is underway that will last about three years. Therefore, opening of the road is postponed, and will be resolved, perhaps, only after completion of the mudflow protection dams. The emergency situations department, building the dam, says it is unsafe to drive on that road. We are making a proposal to provide an alternative road," Ainabekov said.





In addition, the director of Kazakhstan Tourism Association, Rashida Shaikenova, stressed that a visit to the popular visit center in the Ayusai gorge along the same road is questionable too. It is being worked out with the task force, Ainabekov added.





In March 2020, the road to the Lake was closed for an indefinite period due to the appearance of gullies and landslides in some sections.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.