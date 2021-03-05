Rotation of school principals to be introduced in Kazakhstan

The rotation of school principals will be introduced in Kazakhstan, the Minister of Education and Science, Askhat Aimagambetov informed.





According to the minister, today the Senate had approved the bill, which is most important for the education sector development. One of the amendments concerns rotation of the heads of state educational organizations.





“It was impossible to use rotation in the education system. An ambiguous situation has developed, when a large number of the heads of state educational organizations have open-ended employment contracts.





The fact that the leaders have been in their positions for many years, has its pros and cons. Now the institute of rotation will make it possible, for example, to transfer best practices and experience to other organizations," the minister wrote on Facebook.





He added that the rotation will be carried out by education departments in accordance with the rules developed by the ministry, where all issues will be taken into account.

















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.