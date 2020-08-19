Rules for journalists at peaceful meetings approved in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has approved the rules for activities of a journalist at peaceful meetings.

The Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, by his order dated August 14, 2020, approved the Rules for activities of a journalist (representative of the mass media) attending peaceful meetings, the forms of journalist's distinctive marks.

A journalist, carrying out his activities for the collection, processing and preparation of messages and materials at peaceful meetings for the media, has the rights and obligations provided for by the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the order says.

Also, to ensure the professional activities of a journalist (interviewing, briefings), the local executive body takes measures to provide journalists with an Operational Press Center for the media.

It is noted that the request of the media is sent no later than one working day before the day of the peaceful meeting, in any form indicating the number of journalists.

In order to escort journalists to the Operational Press Center, assist journalists in obtaining interviews, comments from the organizers and participants of a peaceful meeting, and explaining measures aimed at ensuring the safety of journalists, the local executive body ensures the participation of its representative during the peaceful meeting.

The order also stipulates that when carrying out his activities to collect, process and prepare messages and materials at peaceful meetings for the media, a journalist must have a journalist's certificate with him, and also wear one or more distinctive signs.

Forms of journalist's distinctive signs:

Bright blue vests with reflective stripes and PRESS in Latin;

Armbands in bright yellow with black PRESS in Latin;

Blue sticker with the word PRESS in Latin made of silver reflective fabric.

Recall that the law "On the procedure for organizing and holding peaceful meetings in the Republic of Kazakhstan" signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev came into effect on June 6, 2020.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.