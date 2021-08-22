Russia reacts to discrimination against compatriots in Central Asia - Zakharova

Russia keeps track of the cases of discrimination against the Russian-speaking population in Central Asia and has been taking practical steps to prevent such incidents, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

We know about the recent publications on the Internet and the incidents in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Regrettably, this is not the first time we see this. They caused a popular outcry in Russia. The Foreign Ministry and our embassies in Nur-Sultan and Bishkek timely responded to these excesses. I am referring not only to the public response, but to practical steps as well," she said.

Zakharova recalled that in this week’s telephone conversations Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held with his counterparts in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan the Russian side brought up the issue of manifestations of grassroots nationalism against the Russian-speaking population in these countries.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.