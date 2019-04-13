Russian stars will come to support the contest of vocalists in memory of Batyrkhan Shukenov

In Kazakhstan, continues applications for participation in the second republican contest of singers "Otan-Ana", dedicated to the memory of the well-known musician, singer-composer, honored figure of Kazakhstan Batyrkhan Shukenov.





This year it coincided with the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Astana and the 200th anniversary of the city of Kyzylorda. Young performers aged 18-30 can take part in the republican competition. The competition was organized by the Department of Culture, Archives and Documentation of Kyzylorda region and the producer center "Tandau".





This is a republican contest, we attract any comers. There are absolutely no restrictions, except age - from 18 to 30. Who likes to this day the work of Batyr, perhaps his music played a decisive role in someone's life", said the music editor of the producer center "Tandau", the organizer of the contest Alibek Shakenov.





The main rule of the contest is that it is not allowed to use backing vocals in the performance. The competition will be held in two stages: at the first stage the contestant presents a song on a free theme in phonogram performance (minus-1), and at the second stage performs a song from the repertoire of Batyrkhan Shukenov accompanied by an instrumental ensemble.





We are now accepting and collecting all applications. We are doing an internal selection, these guys come for the first round. The second round is a gala concert. Now we need to select a minimum of 20 people, I think a maximum of 25-26 people. We are not aimed at quantity, but on quality," says Alibek Shakenov.





Performances of participants will be judged by a competent jury of professional musicians, composers, arrangers and artists. According to the organizers, this year's jury will include the National Artist of the Kazakh SSR, the winner of the state award of Kazakhstan Roza Rymbaeva and the Kazakh composer Erkesh Shakeev.





As special guests, the headliners of the contest, we expect Russian stars, friends of Batyrkhan Shukenov, famous musicians from his entourage." I think it will be very interesting," said the organizer of the contest.





9 participants have been already selected for participation in the contest, among them accomplished artists, but organizers keep their names in secret, as, the prize fund of the contest.





On May 18, Kyzylorda will host a gala concert in the open air dedicated to the memory of Batyrkhan Shukenov with the participation of the laureates of the contest. On the same day, a memorial to Batyrkhan Shukenov and a memorial dinner will be held. In turn, the organizers note that in the near future the competition can reach the international level, because the memory of Batyr lives in the hearts of people from all over the world.





I took part in the first contest of singers "Otan-An". This competition is very important. As for Batyrkhan Shukenov, he did a lot, and he played a huge role in promoting our music abroad, about which he was spoken not only here but also outside of our state. I think that in the coming years the competition can reach international proportions," Alibek Shakenov added.





The first republican contest of vocalists "Otan-An" was held in Kazakhstan in April 2016. The first place was won by Dauren Orazbekov (Adam) and Alibek Shakenov. All participants of the contest were presented with a collection of songs by Batyr "Amanat". The jury of the Batyrkhan Shukenov Memorial Competition included such masters as National Artist of Kazakhstan Roza Rymbayeva, composer-musician Nadjib Vildanov, composer-conductor Yakov Khan, composer Ramazan Taimanov and honored figure of Kazakhstan singer Madina Sadvakasova.





Applications for participation in the contest must be sent before April 20, 2018 in Almaty to the producer center "Tandau" and to the Kyzylorda Regional Cultural and Producing Center for the Development of Folk Art (Kyzylorda).





Regional Cultural and Producing Center for the Development of Folk Art, Kyzylorda, Korhyt Ata Street, 78 Phone: 8/7242 / 27-76-33, 27-26-56, 87058638070, 87029141434, email: zhdclub@mail.ru





Producer center "Tandau", Almaty, contact numbers: 8 (7273) 78-91-04, +7 701 949 19 33, +7 701 111 20 99 email: otan_ana_2018@mail.ru.









