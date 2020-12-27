Salary of Kazakhstani teachers will increase from January 1, 2021

The salary of Kazakhstani teachers will increase by 25% from January 1, 2021, said the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science.

As part of the President's instructions, from January 1, 2021, teachers' salaries will increase by another 25%. Since September 1, 2020, the salaries of teachers at public universities have increased by another 20%, national universities - by 28%," reads the report.

The scholarship for college students enrolled in blue-collar jobs will be increased by 30%, for middle-level students - by 25%.

The scholarship for undergraduate and graduate students will be increased by 25%. The scholarship for students studying in pedagogical specialties has been increased over the year from T21 thousand to T42 thousand," said the report.

The scholarship for doctoral students has been increased from T82 thousand to T150 thousand.













