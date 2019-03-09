Sarah Berger arrives in Kazakhstan, attends social drama preview

Photo: Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry's press service

Well-known British actress and director of the Royal National Theatre of Great Britain Sarah Berger has arrived in Astana as an honored guest of the preview of To be or not to be, a feature film by Association of parents of children with disabilities, the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry's press service reports.

The film took part in the Open Central Asia Festival in London in 2015. Besides, this social drama was screened at the Suprefest Film Festival in San Francisco.

As part of her trip, Sarah Berger met with Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly to debate modern development trends of the country's and world theatre and cinema arts, also the need of social partnership in the film industry.

Sarah Berger highly appreciated innovations of the Kazakh Ministry in supporting The Girl and Sea social project starring actors with disabilities.

Your support to social projects such as The Girl and The Sea and To be or not to be is unique. It is important not only for Kazakhstan but also for the whole world community. We are ready to help young Kazakhstani film directors Aziz Zairov and Mukhamed Mamyrbekov to promote your joint social film projects, to invite them to let as many people as possible know what your country does for the people with disabilities in culture and arts. We are also ready to provide an opportunity to collaborate with famous film directors and the world's leading motion pictures companies working at social projects," Sarah Berger said.

In his turn, the Kazakh Minister expressed readiness for further cooperation. He also proposed Sarah Berger to hold acting skills master classes for students at the country's arts universities.

Sarah Berger expressed her admiration for Kazakhstan on her Facebook account. She was also greatly impressed by the Astana Opera Theatre.

