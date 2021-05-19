Scholarship payment procedure to be changed in Kazakhstan

Student, undergraduate and doctoral scholarships will go directly to card accounts. In the pilot mode, the function is being tested by three universities, another 21 universities have joined them, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science informed.





“For the last, probably 30 years, there has been a system where scholarships and, in general, the entire state order were transferred to universities. Further, universities looked at the performance of students, and depending on it awarded scholarships. We see many risks here, including corruption. Three universities are already participating in the pilot project, 21 universities have signed agreements on this scheme. We plan to complete this pilot project by July," Vice Minister B. Asylova said.





The Financial Center will be responsible for the payment of scholarships. Universities will provide information on the progress and status of students (admission, completion, expulsion, etc.) through the appropriate information system.





The specified data will be verified by the Financial Center with state databases. After a complete reconciliation, the information system will automatically calculate the amount of the scholarship and generate payment orders, which will subsequently be sent to second-tier banks for transferring funds to students.





A similar mechanism of targeted transfer is to be applied when paying for tuition of grant students.





A grant is a targeted amount of funds that a student receives. Now, these funds are transferred directly to the university. We are working to ensure that the money goes conditionally to the escrow account of the student himself. But the student will not be able to use these funds for anything other than paying for university tuition," the Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov said.





The new system enables uninterrupted payment of scholarships to students who transferred to another university while retaining the grant.













