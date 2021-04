There are no plans to extend the school year due to the return to online education in Almaty, said Kairat Zhumanov, deputy head of the Almaty Department of Education.

In connection with the transition to a distance learning format, we are not considering extension of the school year," said Zhumanov.

He clarified that the end of the school year "will be the same as usual".













