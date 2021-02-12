Schoolgirl got pregnant in Shymkent

A 15-year-old schoolgirl became pregnant in Shymkent, Otyrar.kz reports.





The news of the pregnancy of a ninth-grader of one of the city's schools was confirmed by the Shymkent Department of Education.





The chief teacher of Shymkent did not deny this information.





Yes, I know about this situation. The fact was first found out in the educational institution. Pupils and psychologists suspected that the girl was pregnant. They informed the authorized bodies about this. An investigation is underway," said the head of the Shymkent Department of Education Zhanat Tazhieva.













