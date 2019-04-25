Scientists establish new links between DNA damage, cancer

A new research by Australian and Dutch scientists has highlighted the link between DNA damage and cancer, by identifying an underlying cause behind early onset leukaemia.





Released on Friday, the study was led by scientists at Melbourne's Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research (WEHI), in collaboration with colleagues at Erasmus University Medical Centre in the Netherlands, Xinhua reports.





The study used samples from three, roughly 30-year-old patients, with an unusual early onset form of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), which normally appears in patients of around 70 years old.





They found that the younger patients, all lacked a DNA repair protein called MBD4 which led to them accumulating DNA damage at a higher rate than normal, as though they were ageing prematurely.





When we sequenced the patients' genomes, we discovered they all carried changes in the same gene, called MBD4, a gene which encodes a protein that repairs methylation damage," co-lead researcher Edward Chew said.





The loss of MBD4 in these patients explained why their cells had not repaired the damage," the doctor said.





All cancers are caused by changes to a cell's genome and as a person ages, their DNA accumulates damage, which can cause these changes and increase the risk of developing cancer.





The three patients who lacked MBD4 were predisposed to accumulating high rates of methylation damage -which we believe led to them developing AML as young adults," Chew said.





As this latest study has determined, methylation damage has a particularly strong link with blood cancers, such as leukaemia, and according to the team an important next step is to understand precisely why blood cells are at risk from this form of DNA damage.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.